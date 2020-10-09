Virginia Wine Industry Suffers as California Wildfires Burn

The effects of the California wildfires are being felt in the Virginia wine industry.

Doug Fabbioli has made wine for decades and says this has been a pretty good growing season in Virginia, but East Coast winemakers also rely on grapes from California.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

“Some of us, myself included, reach out to California sometimes to pick up some fruit and bring it here," he said.

East Coast and West Coast grapes are used together in many of Virginia's wines, but crops in California are burning, torching the grapes Virginia winemakers need.

Even grapes that don't burn are damaged by smoke taint, which ruins the fruit.

"So that's put a lot of these growers at risk for whether they can sell the fruit," Fabbioli said.

Because there's less fruit, the price of those grapes gets more expensive, which means that cost likely will get passed off to the customer.

"I was out there years ago,” Fabbioli said. “We never had smoke taint. The wildfires would come once in a while, but it was nothing like this."