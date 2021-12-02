Aldie

Virginia Track Coach Arrested on Felony Child Porn Charges

Police say Ted Nasol illegally accessed a minor's social media account, saved photos and tried to extort the minor into sending more

By Skye Witley

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A Virginia track coach was charged with possession and production of child pornography, Fairfax County police say.

Ted Nasol, 26, of Aldie, was arrested Wednesday on three felony counts of soliciting a minor, reproduction of child pornography and production of child pornography, police said Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Nasol had a lawyer.

Nasol is accused of trying to extort a minor into sending him illicit images in January by threatening to share with the minor's family other images he had.

Police said Nasol illegally gained access to one of the minor’s social media accounts in October 2020 by pretending to be a support specialist. He transferred pictures of the victim to his phone, police say.

Detectives were notified of the attempted extortion by a parent. Officials searched Nasol’s home this month and found multiple electronic devices containing images of “child sexual abuse material.” 

Nasol was a coach at the Dulles South Track Club and has worked with “many juveniles,” police said. 

He was held without bond. Fairfax County detectives are discussing additional charges with Loudoun County police.

Officials encourage anyone with information about Nasol, including others who may have been contacted by him, to call them at 703-246-7800, option 3.

