Virginia Teen to Face Up to 20 Years in Prison for 2 Students' Deaths

A teenager convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting two other teens last year at a home in Springfield, Virginia, faces up to 20 years in prison — but a judge could still opt for a shorter sentence.

A Fairfax County jury recommended on Tuesday that Zachary Burkard receive the maximum possible penalty for the deaths of 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt, with a 10-year sentence for killing each boy.

A judge will formally sentence Burkard in December and will be able to agree with the jury’s recommendation or reduce the sentence, and decide whether Burkard’s two 10-year sentences should be served one after the other or at the same time.

Burkard’s lawyer said he will make a motion in December to set aside the verdict. Defense attorneys had asked jurors to impose a five-year term.

Burkard, who was 18 at the time of the crime, was found guilty of manslaughter but not guilty of murder on Monday for Elaiaiser’s and Van Pelt’s deaths. Elaiaiser’s mother and another relative collapsed in apparent shock.

Burkard used an untraceable ghost gun in the killings, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Tuesday.

“Anytime a young person’s life is taken, it’s a tragedy. But especially when it’s done with a gun that should have never existed,” Descano said in a statement. “My heart breaks for the victims and their families.”

Burkard told the jury he opened fire on the two South County High School students on April 25, 2021 because four teens had just beat up his friend and he was afraid they were all armed. He said he fired in self-defense.

Elaiaiser was shot twice in the chest and Van Pelt was shot once in the back at a home in the 8000 block of Winding Way Court, prosecutors said.

Burkard showed little emotion when he took the stand, but said “No!" when asked if he had meant to kill Elaiaiser. He said he was in an ongoing dispute with Elaiaiser and was at a friend’s house when he heard the 17-year-old was headed to the house with three others.

“I was scared. They said they would kill us. I was not prepared for this at all," Burkard told the court.

Burkard admitted he had been dealing drugs and had taunted Elaiaiser in a video, which was shown to the jury.