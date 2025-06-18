Prince William County

Virginia teacher accused of exposing himself to students

Students say he exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures at his desk in the classroom.

By NBC Washington Staff

prince william county police car
Prince William County Police Department

A Virginia teacher is accused of exposing himself to students.

Police arrested 40-year-old Coy Dubik, who also was a boys lacrosse coach at Forest Park High School, on Monday.

Students said they saw Dubik expose himself while seated at his classroom desk about two weeks ago, police said. Students also alleged he made inappropriate gestures.

Dubik faces three counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, which is a felony.

Dubik has been placed on leave, the school said.

“Administrators took immediate action upon learning about the incident,” the school said in a letter to families. “Families of students known to be affected were contacted directly, and school counseling services were made available to support them. The employee was placed on leave and has not been back in our building since the incident was reported.”

This article tagged under:

Prince William CountyCrime and CourtsNorthern Virginia
