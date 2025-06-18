Virginia teacher accused of exposing himself to students

A Virginia teacher is accused of exposing himself to students.

Police arrested 40-year-old Coy Dubik, who also was a boys lacrosse coach at Forest Park High School, on Monday.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Students said they saw Dubik expose himself while seated at his classroom desk about two weeks ago, police said. Students also alleged he made inappropriate gestures.

Dubik faces three counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, which is a felony.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Dubik has been placed on leave, the school said.

“Administrators took immediate action upon learning about the incident,” the school said in a letter to families. “Families of students known to be affected were contacted directly, and school counseling services were made available to support them. The employee was placed on leave and has not been back in our building since the incident was reported.”