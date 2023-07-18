Virginia sex assault suspect linked to fourth attack, court documents say

A man connected to three sexual assaults in Northern Virginia may be responsible for a fourth attack, court documents say.

Hien Dinh was arrested earlier this month, accused of attacking two women in the Chantilly area and a third at the Northern Virginia Community College campus in Loudoun County.

Security camera video showed him wearing a surgical mask before and after one of the alleged assaults.

Search warrant documents say Dinh is also suspected of an assault in Prince William County in May 2022. A search of Dinh’s Stafford County home found clothes seen in security camera video connected with that case.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In the court documents, detectives report finding a diary in which Dinh wrote he had started videotaping his “intimacy with women without their knowledge.” Investigators are examining a cellphone looking for more evidence.

The search warrant also details the violence involved in the first Chantilly attack in Chantilly on May 18. The victim reports she was alone in her home on Iberia Circle when an unknown man entered her house. She told investigators he grabbed her by the back of the head and slammed her head against the wall numerous times. The man then punched her in the arms and legs and began pulling off her clothing.

She was able to fight him off and run from her home, court documents say. She went to a neighbor’s house and called police.