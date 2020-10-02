Virginia Rape Suspect Arrested; Additional Victims Sought

Police arrested a rape suspect accused of luring a juvenile online, and detectives believe there could be more victims.

A victim reported an assault to Fairfax County police in July.

A man met the victim on social media and had the victim send him photos before forcing the victim to meet him, at which point he assaulted the victim, police said.

During the investigation, detectives discovered a second juvenile victim, police said

Detectives identified 18-year-old Malachi Thomas of Woodbridge as the suspect and charged him with one count of rape and three counts of sodomy. He is being held without bond.

Prince William County police are investigating Thomas as well.

Thomas used the following account names: “carlaaa33cx,” “King Stannis,” “Renly,” “the Golden Company,” “Lord Ceaser,” “Grand Kublai Khan” and “victorialuvss.”

Detectives want to hear anyone who believes they or their children were contacted by Thomas. Call police at 703-246-7800 and choose option three.