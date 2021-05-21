Bijan Ghaisar

Virginia Prosecutors Ask Feds to Review Park Police Shooting

Local prosecutors are pursuing charges against two officers in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

State and local prosecutors in Virginia are asking the Justice Department to reconsider its decision not to prosecute two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot a motorist after a stop-and-go chase in 2017.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano wrote a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Herring and Descano are pursuing involuntary manslaughter charges against the officers, Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar after a chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway. But the prosecution is facing numerous hurdles because federal prosecutors, after a two-year investigation, elected not to charge the pair.

A hearing is scheduled for August in federal court as to whether the officers have immunity from local prosecution under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

In their letter, Herring and Descano say they hope the Biden administration will look at the facts and come to a different conclusion than the Trump administration about the officers' criminal liability.

