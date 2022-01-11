Virginia Mom Trudges Through Snow to Give Birth During Storm

A Virginia mother trudged through a foot-and-a-half of snow and dodged downed power lines to make it to a hospital to deliver her baby.

Noel and her husband, Kris, live in a wooded area is Stafford County. Last week’s snowstorm left them and their three children with trees knocked over and no path for an ambulance to get to their house.

“She was a week late already, and there was no way for use to leave our street. I thought, ‘What are we going to do?’” Noel told News4.

She was having contractions, and calls and texts weren’t going through.

Noel’s mother was able to reach Fairfax County Fire Capt. Ron Kuley, who connected with dispatch to send Andy Smith and Joseph Kenny from Stafford County Fire & Rescue.

“As soon as we were able to make it to her street, all you could see was literally trees, just across one side and then the other side, intermingled with each other, on top of power lines,” Smith said.

Once first responders made it to the family’s house, they guided Noel through the woods.

“We were trudging through the snow, in a foot-and-a-half of snow, and the only reason I was able to do it was because Andy was in front of me. I just followed every step he took,” she said.

Smith had left his coat in another unit, but he was focused on Noel.

“She did all the work. She was a super hero,” he said.