Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Childhood Friend

A Prince William County man is facing up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his childhood friend.

Brian Trotter was an aspiring rap artist from who’d created music videos with his longtime friend Rob Coltrain.

In October 2020, Trotter turned disappeared after leaving his Triangle home with Coltrain one Saturday evening.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

About a week later, the young man’s body was found in the trunk of Coltrain’s car the suspect fled Virginia and crashed his vehicle in Florida. Trotter had been shot multiple times.

Coltrain pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday. As part of the plea agreement, he’ll face no more than 45 years in prison when he’s sentenced in early November.