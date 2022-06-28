Virginia Man Charged With DUI in Crash That Killed 1, Injured 4

A grand jury indicted a Virginia man in connection with a crash that killed one person and injured four in Alexandria Feb. 22.

Carlos Kami Adar McKethan, 44, of Fairfax County is charged with aggravated vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of PCP.

He allegedly was driving a car that struck another car in the 3200 block of Duke Street, an area near the Capital Beltway and a number of stores. The driver of the vehicle that was struck died.

McKethan faces up to 20 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and up to 12 months on the DUI charge.

He is being held without bond.