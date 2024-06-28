Virginia man accused of soliciting minors on social media

Police arrested a Virginia man they say used social media apps to prey on children, and investigators are concerned there could be more victims.

Police arrested Gerry Burde of Herndon after getting a tip he was targeting children online.

“They were able to obtain evidence from Mr. Burde in this case that potentially linked him to possibly other victims in this case,” Fairfax County police Capt. Kent Bailey said. “So, detectives are asking for the community’s help.”

Someone called police June 7 to report Burde allegedly communicated inappropriately with an underage victim, police said.

Detectives tracked down the 41-year-old man near Tysons Corner, where, police said, he intended to meet the victim for sex.

“This case is something that is very concerning, and we want to bring awareness to the community about it,” Bailey said.

Burde faces several charges for soliciting a minor, indecent liberties with a child under 15 and attempted forcible intercourse with a victim under 13 years old.

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation should contact police.

“Parents need to be involved with their kids, especially when they’re on social media platforms and communicating with people who they may have never met … definitely to monitor, to be aware of who they’re talking to,” Bailey said.

