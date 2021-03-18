Virginia High School Football Players Say Opponent Spit on Them, Used Racial Slurs

Football players at a Virginia high school say opponents spit on them and used racial slurs during a game.

The March 5 game between Wakefield High School in Arlington and Marshall High School in Fairfax ended in a brawl.

After the final play, a Marshall player appeared to spit at Wakefield’s Lukai Hatcher.

"The big thing is it's a pandemic,” Hatcher said. “That's putting my family, my teammates and everyone else who I see on a daily basis at risk."

Teammate Izaiah Lang said Marshall players spit at them multiple times throughout the game.

"During a global pandemic, that's a deadly weapon," Lang said.

Teammates say white Marshall players called them racial slurs throughout the game.

Hatcher's mother is disgusted.

"I don't want to continue to be angry about this, but I'm pissed off," Lydia Hatcher said.

As one Marshall player returned to the sideline from the fight, he raised his arms toward the stands and was welcomed with hugs and high fives.

The players said they repeatedly told the referees about the racial slurs and spitting.

“We got no response, so I, personally, really do blame the adults for letting this get to this situation," Lang said.

In a letter to families, Wakefield’s principal said, "The adults who were responsible failed them. I also informed them that in the future, all coaches have been instructed to leave the field or court immediately if our student-athletes are subject to racist, bigoted behaviors."

In a statement to News4, a Fairfax County schools spokesperson said, "We are working with all families involved in this matter, school leadership, FCPS' regional office, FCPS' Chief Equity Officer, and the coaches from both teams to develop a plan for restorative justice."

Three players from each school have been suspended for one game, but Lydia Hatcher said suspensions from sports aren't justice. Justice is behavioral change and educating the kids involved.

She said when her Black sons leave the home, she worries they won't make it home. She never thought she would fear for them while participating in school sports.

"There's no safe space for a Black male,” she said. “There's no place where he can expect to be treated equal or be respected. One of the most disrespectful things you can do to anybody is spit on them. That's the most disrespectful and vile thing you could ever do."

She said years from now, none of these kids will remember what the score of that game was, but they'll remember how they were disrespected.

Wakefield parents are angry their players are facing the same suspension as the Marshall players.

News4 reached out to the Virginia High School League who says it takes allegations of racism seriously and is investigating the incident.