Virginia flags to be lowered in honor of Loudoun County firefighter killed in explosion

A volunteer firefighter who died in an explosion that destroyed a home in Sterling, Virginia, in February will be honored Monday with Virginia flags at half-staff.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the order for the United States and Virginia flags to be lowered at all state buildings “in memory and respect of Sterling Volunteer Firefighter Trevor Brown, who tragically lost his life,” the statement read.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Monday, March 4 and will stay at half-staff until sunset.

Brown, 45, was a father of three, and had been affiliated with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue since 2016, officials said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Eleven first responders, including Brown and two civilians, were taken to hospitals with varying injuries after the devastating explosion, officials said.

A 500-gallon underground propane tank had been found leaking near the home, according to officials The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.