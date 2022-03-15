Fauquier County

Virginia Father Faces Child Abuse Charges After 10-Week-Old Baby Treated for Skull Fracture

The baby is expected to recover from his injuries.

By Julie Carey, Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

A Northern Virginia father was accused of child abuse and is being held without bond after his baby was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the investigation began earlier in March, when a 10-week-old baby boy was taken to the hospital and treated for a skull fracture. 

The infant also suffered from other multiple fractures, bruises and injuries that doctors determined were not the result of an accident. 

Twenty-six-year-old Matthew Lawrence Palmer, of Warrenton, was arrested on March 9 and is charged with child abuse and child cruelty.

This article tagged under:

Fauquier CountyWarrentonFauquier County Sheriff’s Office
