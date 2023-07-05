Virginia doctor pleads no contest to assault and battery of employee

A Virginia doctor pleaded no contest to assault and battery of an employee Wednesday.

Whitney Grant says her former boss, Dr. Haroon Rashid, assaulted her and prevented her from calling 911 after she asked him how to get an elderly patient onto an examination table for an EKG at Vista Medical Center in Arlington on May 10.

"And he said, ‘Well, I'm not going to do it,' and I said, 'OK, well that's fine,' and he said, 'Don't argue with me!'” Grant said. “And I said, 'Well, I'm not arguing with you. I'm just trying to figure out how we can do this EKG for this patient.' And he just went into a rage."

﻿“Balled up his fist and said, 'I am going to hit you,' and I was just in shock,” Grant said. “I couldn't believe that he was even talking to me like that."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Rashid was charged with two misdemeanors: assault and battery and preventing someone from calling 911.

He pleaded no contest to a plea deal dropping the charge of preventing a 911 call and deferring sentencing on the assault and battery for a year, during which he takes court-ordered anger management and completes community service.

Grant and her attorney said they're planning to file a civil lawsuit against Rashid.

His attorney says video of the incident doesn't show everything.

"Does not show Ms. Grant's aggressive and inappropriate behavior, attorney Donna Biderman said.

“Ms. Grant and her attorney seem intent on using this incident to create headlines and smear Dr. Rashid's excellent reputation," she said.

She did not comment on whether they plan to file a countersuit.

The Arlington County police report doesn’t mention Grant threatening Rashid.