Virginia doctor faces third lawsuit over alleged sex assaults

A third alleged victim has accused a Virginia doctor of touching her inappropriately.

Dr. Martin Forman of Reston Pediatrics has been accused of groping two girls and showing up uninvited at a teen patient’s house and asking for her number. After a News4 report last month, another alleged victim came forward.

She says while she was holding her son during an appointment, Forman straddled her with his legs, then inappropriately touched her with his private parts.

“I feel like it was very disturbing, and just even that word alone is not enough to describe how I was feeling,” she said.

She recently filed a lawsuit against Forman and Reston Pediatrics for sexual battery, saying she felt “extreme embarrassment, helplessness, and shame.” It’s the third such lawsuit the doctor has faced in the past five years.

“It’s a lot of trauma in itself, dealing with that,” she said. “There’s just a lot of trust now that’s been lost when it comes to the healthcare profession.”

She said she reported her case to police after seeing News4’s report on Forman.

The mother of a teenage girl said Forman showed up uninvited at their house the day after an appointment. She alleges he shoved the family dog, groped the teenage girl, asked her for her number and invited her to go home with him.

“I’m looking for knives in the kitchen,” the mother said. “I’m looking, like, do I go out the back door to go get help?”

“I didn’t feel safe for my life or my family’s life,” she said.

Last year, a Loudoun County jury found Forman civilly liable for battery in that case, ordering him and the practice to pay more than $1 million. During the trial, he denied any misconduct, arguing he was within the standard of patient care.

In February, a second teen girl accused Forman of groping her while she was “alone in the exam room.” She’s suing him for sexual battery too.

“There needs to be justice for this because it’s just not right for this man to continue having his license and having so much power,” the third accuser said.

Forman’s attorney sent News4 a statement about the third alleged victim, saying, “These allegations are false, and we are going to prove them in court. Dr. Forman never did these acts. In fact, this plaintiff never reported these alleged acts to anyone at the practice, and a few weeks following this alleged encounter, she made another appointment for another of her children to see Dr. Forman.

“If anyone has ever held a baby to be examined, they will know that it is highly improbable for what she alleged happened to have happened,” the statement said. “This is about money, plain and simple.”

Virginia State Police said they’re “currently investigating complaints about alleged inappropriate physical contact with juvenile females by a Loudoun County pediatrician,” but they wouldn’t go into more specifics.

News4 reached out to Reston Pediatrics for comment but has not yet heard back.

The first family News4 interviewed says they filed a complaint about Forman with the Virginia Board of Medicine but were told he would not face any discipline.

Forman’s medical license is currently listed as active. The Board of Medicine said it couldn’t comment about that due to state law and privacy restrictions.