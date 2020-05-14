Virginia Dairy Farm, Food Bank Brought Together By Helping One Another

A dairy farm in Northern Virginia has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic’s crippling effect on the economy.

Ken Smith told News4 in April that his farm, Cool Lawn Farms, in Fauquier County was struggling after schools were closed because they were his biggest buyer. The Piedmont Environmental Council saw Ken's story, and its donors raised $15,000 to buy milk from Smith's farm and donate it.

"I've been worried about my business for five years," Smith said. "My family relies on me, the community relies on me."

The Fauquier Community Food Bank was the recipient of the donation and now has a supply to milk to provide its members.

"It's the way we want to give back," Smith said. "Just wonderful to know that many hungry children will have the fulfilling nutrients that they need, and the satisfaction that their stomachs are full now."

Sharon Ames runs the food bank and said lately, she's had to tell families there isn't any milk.

"Today, we'll be excited to open because we can say, 'yes, we have it.'"

Ames will have milk for two months thanks to Smith and the donation.

In addition to dropping off the milk, Smith also gave the food bank a $500 donation despite his own business struggling.