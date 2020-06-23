Virginia Can Move Into Reopening Phase 3, Northam Says

Virginia's governor says data shows the state is ready to move into reopening phase three as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Phase three can begin in the state starting Wednesday, July 1, he said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Northam says Northern Virginia will also be moving into phase three, unless leaders inform the governor otherwise.

The data in Virginia shows that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and new cases continue to trend downward.

Phase three allows for gatherings of up to 250 people and will lift the non-essential retail and restaurant capacity limits. Gyms and fitness centers may open to 75% capacity.

Social distancing will still be required and masks will continue to be strongly encouraged in indoor public spaces.

Northam issued a word of caution, urging Virginians to continue following best practices.

"Everyone should continue to take this pandemic seriously. Cases are on the rise in many other states... I do not want to see that happen in our commonwealth," he said.

Northam also announced that the Virginia Department of Health would begin releasing the names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Prior to the release of federal data about coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes in early June, the state of Virginia had refused to release its data.

"Given that CMS is releasing federal data, some of which, by the way, is incorrect, we felt it was important to take another look at this," Northam said of his decision to publish the state's data.