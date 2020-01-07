Virginia

Virginia Begins $2.5M Road Project at Tysons Corner

Construction work will take place only in the overnight hours but will require lane closures

By Associated Press

Leesburg Pike in Tysons Corner, Virginia
Getty Images

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has launched work on a $2.5 million project to improve the intersection whose name is synonymous with traffic congestion.

The corner of Routes 123 and 7 in Fairfax County, otherwise known as Tysons Corner, is the site of construction work that will continue through late 2020. The construction will rehabilitate the bridges that carry Route 123 over Route 7.

Construction work will take place only in the overnight hours, and will require lane closures.

Local

Virginia 1 hour ago

Richmond Asks Assembly for Control Over Confederate Statues

Maryland 1 hour ago

Car Crashes Into House, Bursts Into Flames in Maryland

Route 123, also known as Chain Bridge Road, carries 30,000 vehicles a day at the intersection. Route 7, also known as Leesburg Pike, carries 80,000 vehicles daily.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaFairfax CountytransportationNORTHERN VIRGINIA BUREAU
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us