Virginia ABC sees 50% increase in theft from liquor stores

Thieves increasingly are targeting Virginia’s liquor stores this year, according to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC).

Through June, about $800,000 worth of merchandise has been swiped from ABC store shelves — almost a 50% increase over the same time last year, according to ABC data.

Deputies in Stafford County responded to a report of a theft at an ABC store Tuesday. Employees said they believed the store was hit by two suspects who had been targeting other ABC stores across the commonwealth.

Deputies went on the lookout nearby, and just 17 minutes later, the two suspects stole booze from another ABC store, deputies said. One of the suspects was arrested and charged.

Deputies have not located or identified the second suspect, who they believe was the driver.

Earlier this month, a 27-year-old D.C. man and three juveniles were arrested and charged for more than a dozen ABC store thefts in Fairfax County. That crew is linked to 26 ABC store thefts, allegedly stealing more than $145,000 worth of merchandise, ABC said.

Virginia ABC said it is continually reviewing and implementing changes to better deter and detect theft, including staff interactions with customers, more frequent inventories, additional audits and enhancing camera systems.

Despite the drastic increase in thefts from Virginia ABC stores, an ABC public relations manager says the amount of theft is significantly lower than the national retail theft average.

