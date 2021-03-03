Kamala Harris

Vice President Visits Old Town Yarn Shop, Talks About Stimulus

"We’ve been paying a lot of attention to the fact that during COVID, two-and-a-half million women left the workforce,” Harris said amid colorful skeins of yarn

By Héctor García De León

Vice President Kamala Harris, center, speaks with Danielle Romanatti, left, the owner of Fibre Space, and Maiah Davis, the manager of the store, during a conversation about COVID-19's impact on small businesses at the shop in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris paid a visit to a yarn shop in Old Town Alexandria on Wednesday and spoke about how the proposed federal stimulus plan will help small business owners and women.

Harris visited Fibre Space, which is woman-owned. This was the vice president's first visit to a small business since she was sworn in, her office said.

“We’ve been paying a lot of attention to the fact that during COVID, two-and-a-half million women left the workforce,” Harris said amid colorful skeins of yarn, video posted to Twitter shows.

The American Rescue Plan aims to support women-led small businesses, provide direct financial relief to families, provide child care assistance and safely reopen schools. 

Vice President Kamala Harris leaves the store, Fibre Space, after a conversation with its owner and employees about COVID-19's impact on small business, at the shop in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Fibre Space, on Prince Street, sells supplies for knitting, crocheting and more. Before the pandemic, they offered workshops and movie nights. 

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Harris knits or crochets. As a child, she crocheted blankets while watching TV, her sister once told Vogue. Harris’ stepdaughter, fashion student and designer Ella Emhoff, specializes in knitwear. 

This article tagged under:

Kamala Harrissmall businessesOLD TOWNold town alexandriaAmerican Rescue Plan
