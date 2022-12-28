‘Very Happy': Nun Celebrates 75 Years of Service in Prince William County

A D.C.-area nun recently hit a pretty big milestone, celebrating 75 years as a Benedictine sister.

Spend even one minute with Sister Andrea Verchuck and you’ll see her smile; within two minutes, she’ll probably be laughing.

"I'm very happy and I'm very healthy," she said.

Even as a schoolgirl growing up in Pennsylvania, she knew she wanted to be a sister. She arrived at a monastery in Bristow, Virginia, at the age of 15 and took her first vows at 16.

"It was a stormy, stormy night when we drove up this road, on the night of Sept. 6, 1944," she said.

Last month, Sister Andrea celebrated her 75th year as a Bendectine sister.

"I've actually been here 78 years, but we don’t count anniversaries until after our first profession, and that was in 1947," she said.

Those 78 years have been spent in a life of service to others. Sister Andrea has a master's degree from the University of Virginia and spent many years teaching at the monastery's school.

[Sister Andrea Verchuck] always has time to listen, and listening in our society is a skill that has largely been forgotten. Sister Joanna Burley, Benedictine Sisters of Virginia prioress

"She has developed and led and nurtured countless women who have come through this monastery, myself in particular," said Sister Joanna Burley, prioress of the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia.

Sister Joanna oversees the monastery and the more than 30 women who live and work here. She says Sister Andrea stands out

"She is not a wallflower. Sister Andrea loves people, and I think that’s part of what makes her so lovable herself," Sister Joanna said. "She is alive and spry and just full of life herself, and people are drawn to her like a magnet. She always has time to listen, and listening in our society is a skill that has largely been forgotten," Sister Joanna said.

"It makes me happy to make people happy. If I can relieve somebody of pain or aching, or I can listen to them and they feel a little bit lighter," Sister Andrea said.

The chapel where she first knelt and took her vows more than 75 years ago is the only thing older than Sister Andrea at the monastery -- and it's about to be torn down.

And we didn’t ask …

"I'm 93," she volunteered.

When told she doesn't act like a typical 93-year-old, Sister Andrea responded, laughing, "Then I better start acting my age."

She credits her faith, work ethic and desire to be happy with keeping her feeling and acting so young. Spend just a few minutes with her, and you can’t help but feel happy too.

"Helping people is very gratifying," Sister Andrea said. "Because you know for at least a few moments, they are better; they feel happier, and there's a great satisfaction in that."

The Benedictine Monastery in Bristow is open to the public. There are gardens and open space as well as services at their chapel.