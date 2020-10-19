US Park Police Officers Indicted in Bijan Ghaisar's Death Turn Themselves In

The two U.S. Park Police officers charged in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man have been released until trial after turning themselves in Monday morning.

Officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard face involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm charges in Fairfax County, Virginia, punishable by up to 15 years if convicted.

Each officer was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond following their arraignment Monday. They have to turn over all firearms they own, they cannot exercise police power and they are not allowed to leave Virginia.

The two officers fired 10 shots at Bijan Ghaisar after a stop-and-go car chase that began along the George Washington Parkway in Alexandria in November 2017. A Fairfax County police dashcam captured the officers following Ghaisar during the car chase.

Ghaisar’s family immediately called for the officers to be arrested and charged. After an almost two-year investigation, federal prosecutors declined their request.

A Fairfax County grand indicted the officers separately Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced last week.

Fairfax County

The officers are expected back in court Nov. 23, almost three years to the date Ghaisar was killed.

A wrongful death civil suit also will be back in court next month.