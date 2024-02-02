Tysons casino proposal on hold for at least a year

A proposal to build a resort-style casino in Fairfax County is on pause for at least one year.

A subcommittee in Virginia’s General Assembly agreed on Thursday to study the idea and take up the proposal again in the next session.

The proposal would have allowed the county to consider building a casino, convention center, hotels and other development in the Tysons area of Northern Virginia in an attempt to compete with MGM National Harbor, about 20 miles to the southeast.

Proponents of the plan say Fairfax County needs a new tax revenue stream to make up for declining commercial real estate tax. Opponents argue a casino isn’t the type of business the county wants.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Over the next year, a nonpartisan audit and review commission will study the impact a casino might have. The bill will then return to the General Assembly.