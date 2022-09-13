Freedom High School

Two Students, 15, Charged With Possession of Gun on School Property in Woodbridge

Police have not recovered the weapon

By Nuria Diaz Munoz

Prince William County Police Department

Two 15-year-old boys were charged with possession of a firearm on school property Monday morning at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said. 

According to police, school personnel notified the school resource officer that a student with a gun was inside the school at 10:10 a.m.

No shots were fired nor injuries reported, officials said. 

The accused student took the gun to school, showed it to other students in a bathroom, then gave it to another student, police said. One of the students shared a photo of the gun on social media. 

Officers detained the student suspected of taking the gun to school, but he did not have the firearm, police said.

Officers found the student who left the bathroom with the gun off school grounds, but he did not have the weapon, either, police said.

A police K-9 unit searched the area but did not find the gun. The search for the gun continues.

