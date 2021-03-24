Two Pipe Bombs Found in Home of Arlington Man Accused of Threatening Woman

A man was arrested in Arlington Tuesday after witnesses said he showed them guns and ammunition and made threatening comments about harming people he knew, police said. After searching his home, police said they found two pipe bombs and had to call a bomb squad for assistance.

Ryan Bosnick, 34, of Arlington, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of explosive materials or devices, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and threats of death or bodily injury to a person.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At approximately 7:47 p.m. on Monday, Arlington County police were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Filmore Street for the report of an individual making threats.

UPDATE: Police on scene have located an additional suspicious item and have again requested the assistance of the bomb squad. N. Stuart Street between 11th Street N. and Washington Boulevard is closed. Expect continued police and @ArlingtonVaFD presence in the area. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) March 24, 2021

Two people told police that they were eating at a restaurant when the suspect joined them for drinks. While they talked, Bosnick allegedly made threatening statements to hurt people he knew.

“The suspect later opened his backpack and revealed what was described as a two-piece shotgun made from metal pipes and a bag containing suspected shotgun ammunition,” police said.

The witnesses reported what had happened and officers investigated.

Police said they later spoke to a “female victim who was one of the targets of his threats. The victim revealed the suspect had also been sending her threatening text messages.”

On Tuesday, Bosnick was arrested while walking in the area of Fairfax Drive and N. Stuart Street. Officers said they searched his home and found a homemade sawed-off shotgun and two improvised explosive devices (commonly known as pipe bombs), prompting them to call the Arlington County Fire Department’s bomb squad to assist with their removal.

There is no active threat to the public. Federal authorities from the FBI Washington Field Office also responded to the scene and it remains an active joint criminal investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Tip Line at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us, or anonymously to the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).