Two Inmates Found Dead at Fairfax County Adult Detention Center This Week

Fairfax County police are investigating two deaths this week at the Adult Detention Center, including one man who died by suicide.

"This has been a very difficult week for us," said Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid, describing the impact of two deaths at the jail in a single week.

One man was found unresponsive Monday. It's believed he died of natural causes.

Then, on Tuesday, 55-year-old Kyung Pil Chang was found dead in his cell. According to a medical examiner’s report, he died by suicide.

"My deputies who performed CPR, it's very devastating to do your very best and not get the result that you want," Kincaid said. "We’re in the business of taking care of people and making sure that they are safe while they are here."

Chang, of Haymarket, was arrested late last week. He worked at the Annandale Gerontology Clinic and was accused of sexually assaulting a patient and of acting as a massage therapist without a license, according to authorities.

Kincaid has been a leader in focusing on inmates' mental health.

At booking, two evaluations are conducted to determine if an inmate should be placed in the behavioral health unit or whether they are at high risk for harming themselves. Deputies check regular cells twice an hours; inmates who are high risk get checked four times.

The sheriff said Chang was not identified as high risk, but because of COVID-19 protocols, he was housed alone in a jail cell.

Court documents show Chang went to court Tuesday morning to seek a reduction in his bond. The request was rejected, and by afternoon, Chang was found dead.

"We take behavioral health, mental health, very seriously, and it's a tragedy, and it's something that we try our very best to prevent," Kincaid said.

Fairfax County police are conducting investigations into both deaths.

Kincaid says once the police department concludes its investigations, her office will do its own probe to determine if any action should be taken or whether any policies need to be revised.

News4 contacted Chang’s attorney for comment, but we have not heard back.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.