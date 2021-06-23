Three Indicted in Murder, Dismemberment of Virginia 20-Year-Old

Three people have been indicted by a special Virginia grand jury on first-degree murder and more than 80 other charges in connection with the February slaying and dismemberment of a 20-year-old man.

Bronwyn C. Meeks, 22; Domonic Samuels, 19; and Brennan E. Thomas, 19, are already in jail on charges connected to the death of Dylan Whetzel. But until Monday, no one had been charged with murder, The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reported.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The three were indicted Monday on charges that include first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and 12 counts of shooting during the commission of a felony.

Also, Meeks is charged with four counts of soliciting others to act as accessories after the fact of murder and two counts of threatening witnesses in writing.

According to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing last month, authorities were alerted to Whetzel’s remains by Thomas’ grandfather, who said he saw his grandson and another young man leaving the woods that night.

Whetzel’s remains were found Feb. 1 in trash bags off two roads in western Spotsylvania County. Officials said he had been shot in the head and killed prior to being dismembered with an ax.