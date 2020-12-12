Thousands of Fairfax County Students to Return to All-Online Learning

Fairfax County Public Schools are notifying parents that thousands of children will return to all-virtual instruction as coronavirus cases rise in Virginia.

Group 3 students, including some English Language Learners and special education students, will return to online learning on Monday. About 4,100 were set to be in Group 3.

FCPS said the positivity rate is too high to keep holding classes in-person: It’s been above the 10% threshold for seven days, officials said.

The goal is to return students to in-person learning after winter break, FCPS said.

“We know this is a disappointment to our families,” FCPS said in a statement. “We understand that in-person learning is the best option for most students.”

No announcements have been made that would change plans for an estimated 40 Group 1 students and 1,300 Group 2 students. Those groups include both high school students in career prep programs and young children getting advanced support.

Fauquier County Public Schools also announced all students will return to a fully virtual learning model on Monday. Online learning will continue, until winter break.

At this point, hybrid learning may resume in January, when the second term begins.