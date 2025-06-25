‘This is bull——”: National Science Foundation employees protest HUD's takeover

Dozens of National Science Foundation employees crowded the agency's headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday to protest the news that the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, would move into the building — and boot out more than 1,800 NSF employees.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced HUD would move out of the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building in D.C. and take over the foundation's headquarters on Eisenhower Avenue.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Before the officials' planned news conference at NSF, foundation employees gathered and shouted, "We won't go!" and "N-S-F." Then, the news conference was abruptly relocated to a more private space in the building.

"This is bullshit," one NSF employee told News4 when asked about the plan for HUD to move into the building. She did not want to share her name out of fear of retaliation.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We will work with our friends at GSA to coordinate a staggered and a thoughtful relocation process which takes into account the current team and employees of this building and the work they do on a daily basis. We're all on the same team," Turner said during the news conference.

The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents employees at NSF, criticized the plan, saying the move includes a dedicated executive suite for Turner, the construction of an executive dining room, reserved parking for the secretary's five cars, an exclusive elevator for Turner and a potential gym for Turner and his family.

"While Secretary Turner and his staff are busy enjoying private dining and a custom gym, NSF employees are being displaced with no plan, no communication, and no respect. This callous disregard for taxpayer dollars and NSF employees comes after the Administration already cut NSF’s budget, staff and science grants and forced NSF employees back into the office," the union said.

"That's ridiculous and it's not true. This is not about Scott Turner. It's never been about Scott Turner. I didn't come to government to get nice things, you understand?" Turner said in response to the union's claims.

It's not clear where the NSF's employees will be moved. Michael Peters, the commissioner of the General Services Administration's Public Buildings Service, said at the news conference the GSA would help NSF find another building.

Turner and Youngkin touted the move as part of President Donald Trump's plan to use government spaces more efficiently.

"This announcement underscores a cross-government partnership to use federal spaces and taxpayer dollars efficiently, ensuring that all buildings are being properly utilized," Turner said.

"Thank you again for your leadership and finding ways to promote the best working environment, but to do it also with the best efficient use of taxpayer money. That was President Trump's vision. Thank you for carrying it forward," Youngkin said before asking God to bless the facility, HUD's employees and the commonwealth.

Turner said the plan also prioritizes the wellbeing of HUD's employees because of the health hazards at the Weaver building.

"I would hope that no leader in government or otherwise would expect staff to work every day in an atmosphere where the air quality is questionable, where the leaks are nearly unstoppable and the HVAC is almost unworkable," he said.