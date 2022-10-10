‘There's an Emptiness': Family Mourns 85-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed in Arlington

The death of an 85-year-old woman struck by a car in Arlington, Virginia, has left a family in mourning after a weekend of deadly crashes in the D.C. area.

Gwendolyn Hayes was hit on Saturday morning while walking near the intersection of Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive, according to Arlington police.

​“Something being ripped out of your heart, ripped out of your soul, it’s hard, it’s hard to put it into words,” her son, Jeffrey Hayes, said. “She was the gears of the family watch, and without her, we are all just devastated.”

​​Her son and son-in-law, Peter Vilbig, spoke with News4 just days after the collision.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They described the mother of three as loving and civic-minded, with a youthful spirit and passion for education.

“There’s an emptiness in this house, there was, this person had just a tremendous vibrancy and energy,” Vilbig said.

Hayes was also an avid reader and gardener, who had earned a master’s degree in political science from Brown University.

“The loss extends beyond the family,” Jeffrey Hayes said. “The community has lost an advocate, a loving person.”

​​Gwendolyn Hayes leaves behind a devastated husband of over 60 years. While her family grieves, loved ones have a message for drivers and officials alike.

“This is a crushing thing for any family to have to go through and we just hope… that pedestrian safety can be on people’s minds,” Vilbig said.

“Slow down, please,” Jeffrey Hayes added.

At last update, police said the investigation is still active and the driver did remain on the scene.