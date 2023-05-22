Tenant Accused of Killing Landlord in Manassas

A woman known for looking out for her neighbors in her Virginia townhome community allegedly was shot and killed during an argument with her tenant.

Police were called to 63-year-old Joyce Gould’s home in the Sentry Ridge community of Manassas by a man who rented a room from her and discovered her dead Sunday.

Police suspect another man who rented a room from Gould shot her during an argument then fled with his daughter.

Roger Allen Foote Jr., 61, was arrested Monday morning in Fairfax County. He’s charged with murder and a firearms charge. His daughter was placed with family.

Gould, who was a grandmother to a 12-year-old boy, worked for almost three decades as a legal assistant at a law firm in McLean.

Gould’s daughter said her mother was known for being extremely thoughtful and gracious.

Next-door neighbor Larizza Juarez said Gould looked out for others, sometimes surprising them with gifts.

“She’s got a great spirit. A very good person,” she said. “Every time she’s always happy to see me and always has something positive to say.”

Another neighbor, Thomas Mills, said Gould liked flowers and went out of her way for others.

“She invited me to go out to dinner one time for my birthday,” he said. “That was really sweet.”