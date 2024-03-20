Teen shot in Herndon; police searching for shooter

A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Herndon, Virginia, and police are searching for the shooter.

Witnesses say a confrontation between two teenagers led to the shooting before 4 p.m. in a hotel parking lot in the 13700 block of Coppermine Road. A witness told News4 they were pulling into the parking lot and saw someone running away and another person on the ground.

Responding officers found a victim not breathing.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male wearing all black clothing, Fairfax County police said.

Several schools in the area are locked down, including Lutie Lewis Coates Elementary School.

Stay with News4 for developments in this breaking story.