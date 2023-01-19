Woodbridge

Teen Seriously Hurt in Shooting, Airlifted from Shopping Center in Woodbridge: Police

The teen was injured in an exchange of gunfire, then medevaced from a shopping center parking lot

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teen was seriously injured, and a man was hurt Wednesday in Prince William County during an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. on Roundtree Drive, just off Princedale and Riverside drives in Dale City, according to Prince William County police. That's near Christa McAuliffe Elementary School.

After the shooting, someone drove the teen victim to a BJ's Wholesale Club parking lot in Woodbridge, police said, which is about 5 miles away from the shooting scene. Emergency medical responders flew the victim out of the parking lot in a medevac helicopter.

The teen’s injuries may be life-threatening, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound, police said.

Several shell casings were seen at the shooting scene.

No arrests were announced by Thursday morning.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Fairfax County 8 hours ago

Viral TikTok Challenge Strikes; Hyundai Stolen From Lorton Apartment Complex

National Merit Scholarship 10 hours ago

Virginia Governor Calls for Legislation on Delayed School Awards

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

WoodbridgeCrime and Courtsgun violencePrince William CountyPrince William County Police Department
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us