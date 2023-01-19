Teen Seriously Hurt in Shooting, Airlifted from Shopping Center in Woodbridge: Police

A teen was seriously injured, and a man was hurt Wednesday in Prince William County during an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. on Roundtree Drive, just off Princedale and Riverside drives in Dale City, according to Prince William County police. That's near Christa McAuliffe Elementary School.

After the shooting, someone drove the teen victim to a BJ's Wholesale Club parking lot in Woodbridge, police said, which is about 5 miles away from the shooting scene. Emergency medical responders flew the victim out of the parking lot in a medevac helicopter.

The teen’s injuries may be life-threatening, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound, police said.

Several shell casings were seen at the shooting scene.

No arrests were announced by Thursday morning.

