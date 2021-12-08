Teen Arrested After Making Threats on Social Media Against Virginia Middle School: Police

A teenager from Northern Virginia was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly made threats against a Loudoun County middle school on social media.

The suspect is 18-year-old Shade D. Lucas, of Fairfax, Virginia.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lucas made a social media post that included a picture of a firearm and “threatening statements” toward Farmwell Station Middle School in Ashburn, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities learned of the post on Dec. 7 and identified Lucas as the suspect. He was detained at his house in Fairfax County, the sheriff’s office said.

During their investigation, the sheriff’s office determined the picture of the firearm had been removed from the internet. No firearms were found at his home, authorities said.

After being informed of the post, Farmwell Station Middle School Staff and Loudoun County Public School Safety and Security restricted the entrance to the school building, and additional school resource officers were sent to the campus out of an abundance of caution, police said.

Lucas was charged with threats of bodily injury or death to persons on school property. He is being held at the Loudoun County Detention Center without bond.