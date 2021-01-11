Teachers, Grocery Workers, Police Can Now Get Vaccines in Most of Northern Virginia

Teachers, grocery workers, police and firefighters are among those who can get COVID-19 vaccinations in some parts of Virginia, including much of Northern Virginia, starting Monday.

Seniors ages 75 and older are also included in Virginia's Group 1b, as well as people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.

The full list of essential workers included in Group 1b are as follows:

Police, fire and hazmat workers

Corrections and homeless shelter workers

Childcare/pre-K through 12th grade teachers/staff members

Food and agriculture workers (including veterinarians)

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Mail carriers (USPS and private)

Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public-facing judicial workers)

Vaccination phases vary by health district, the Virginia Department of Health says. The following health districts in Northern Virginia opened access for Group 1b on Monday:

You can check your health district's vaccine phase online here on the Virginia Department of Health's website.

Check out this interactive map to find out which COVID-19 vaccine phase your Health District is in: https://t.co/ihCaPQlHSn



Take this brief quiz to find out which vaccination phase you fall under: https://t.co/uC70YwLSs9 — Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) January 10, 2021

Frontline essential workers may be likely to receive their vaccines through employer-sponsored vaccination clinics, Virginia's Department of Health said.

Seniors age 75+ may be able to get their vaccines through their healthcare providers.

All areas of the commonwealth will open access to those in Group 1b by the end of the month, Virginia's Department of Health said. However, patience will be key, as it could take weeks to months to roll out all those vaccinations.

Find more information on Virginia's Group 1b here.