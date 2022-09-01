Suspect's Vehicle Crashes During Police Pursuit on Route 1 in Fairfax County

A police pursuit ended Thursday afternoon when a suspect's vehicle crashed and overturned on Route 1 in Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County police, Virginia state police and Alexandria city police were involved in the pursuit of a vehicle that was linked to a recent carjacking along the Route 1 corridor, Fairfax County police said. The chase ended with the crash of the suspect’s vehicle, which happened in the northbound lanes of Route 1 at the Capital Beltway, near the Wilson Bridge in Fairfax County.

There were reports of several injuries, but more information was not immediately available on the nature or severity of those injuries.

Drivers were told to expect delays on Route 1 near Fort Hunt Road (Route 629) in both directions. The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed. The south left lane was also closed.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story.