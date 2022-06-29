Suspect Arrested in Killing of Fairfax Nonprofit Owner in His Home

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the killing of a nonprofit founder discovered fatally shot last week in his Fairfax, Virginia, home, authorities say.

Gret Glyer was found shot multiple times in his famly's home on Bolton Village Court early Friday. He was 32 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Joshua Danehower, 33, of Arlington, was arrested Tuesday night at Dulles International Airport after law enforcement trailed him from Arlington to the airport.

Danehower is “an acquaintance of the family,” a City of Fairfax Police Department captain said at a news conference Wednesday morning. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Glyer was shot in his bed as he slept, police said.

Detectives received information in interviews that named Danehower as a possible suspect, police said. No information on a possible motive was immediately released.

“We are confident that there are no known threats to our community at this time," a police captain told reporters.

Danehower worked at the airport, and it appears that he acted alone, police said.

Glyer founded a charitable giving platform called DonorSee and had worked to build a school for girls in Malawi, in southeastern Africa.

Glyer's wife and young children were home at the time he was killed, according to police radio transmissions.

Danehower was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was held without bond.

