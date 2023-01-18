Suspect Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Fairfax City Man in Bed

Prosecutors say they found a manifesto in the home of a suspect in a homicide in Fairfax city.

Gret Glyer was shot to death in June while sleeping in bed with his wife.

Prosecutors revealed an eye-opening list of evidence they say connects Joshua Danehower to the crime.

Investigators say Danehower had a relationship with Glyer’s wife in 2014 and wanted to reconnect with her.

Investigators developed Danehower as a suspect in the days after the homicide and learned he had recently purchased a 9mm handgun. When they went to the store in Lorton, they saw Danehower at the range firing the weapon.

A search warrant affidavit says officers collected shell casings, which later were linked to the shell casings found inside Glyer’s bedroom, where he had been shot at point-blank range.

In a search of Danehower’s Arlington home, police say they found what they allege was a murder plan.

According to a source familiar with what was said in a recent preliminary hearing, the judge was told a red binder was found under Danehower’s bed, and inside was a Google map with pin dropped on Glyer’s Fairfax office. There also was a list of clothing to wear, a note saying to shoot quickly and an escape plan: hop a fence, make a U-turn and throw clothing in a dumpster.

In addition to the alleged murder plan, investigators say they also have evidence Danehower’s cellphone pinged off a tower not far from Glyer’s home in June.

A grand jury indicted Danehower Tuesday, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said.

“He’s been indicted for one count of murder as well as one count of using of a handgun in the commission of a felony,” Descano said. “As it stands right now, we’ll be going to term day tomorrow, which is where we will set the trial.”

“It’s alleged that Mr. Danehower snuck into the house of the victim and shot him while he was in bed 10 times,” Descano said.

Glyer’s wife and his two young children were not harmed.

Danehower was arrested several days later where he worked outside a FedEx facility at Dulles International Airport.

Glyer’s wife, Heather, released a statement to News4 in which she expressed gratitude to the officers and detectives who worked on the case. She said, in part, “Their quick, thorough and compassionate work has brought a measure of comfort during this difficult time. I am also grateful to the friends, family members and countless strangers who have prayed for, encouraged and supported us throughout this process.”

Glyer was the founder of DonorSee, a fundraising website that distributed money to the world’s poor.