Suspect in Springfield Killing Arrested in South Carolina

A man suspected of killing his wife in Springfield, Virginia, was arrested in South Carolina, Fairfax County police say.

Jose Hernandez Mejia was arrested Monday morning, police said. He had been wanted in the stabbing death of his wife on Sunday and was considered armed and dangerous.

The victim’s name still had not been released by police as of Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 5200 block of Rolling Road at about noon Sunday. They found a woman with stab wounds, and she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s uncle told authorities that her husband killed her, according to a dispatch call. Police said they found a bloody knife in the home.

Police believed that Hernandez Mejia was going to turn himself in but he did not, Lt. Dan Spital said.

The department asked the public to help search for Hernandez Mejia and his vehicle and warned that he should not be approached. He was suspected of second-degree murder, they said.

Details on Hernandez Mejia’s arrest Monday were not immediately released.

He and his wife shared four children, and all are safe, police said.

The department said they had received "minimal" calls for service to the home in the past, and none for any domestic incidents.

"These domestic-related homicides are awful, and we are doing everything that we can to try to help families that are in crisis," Spital said.

