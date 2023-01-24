Suspect Identified in Carjacking, Pursuit That Ended in Fairfax: Authorities

Fairfax County police on Tuesday identified the suspect wanted in a carjacking case that led to a police pursuit in Northern Virginia.

Maryland resident Teon De'Markus, 28, is being held without bond on several charges, including carjacking, two counts of hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a felon, among others.

Authorities said De'Markus was armed when he carjacked an SUV in the District on Monday. He then allegedly refused to stop for police when they found the vehicle and started a pursuit across the Beltway.

De’Markus is accused of driving into several other cars before an officer performed a “pit maneuver,” causing the stolen SUV to “spin and end up against a jersey wall – on the outer-loop – just past the Mixing Bowl” in Springfield, Virginia, police said.