Suspect Fires Shots at Police in Fairfax County

A suspect fired shots at police who pursued them Thursday evening, according to two Virginia law enforcement sources.

Arlington County police began the pursuit of someone who fired shots on S. Wakefield Street near Columbia Pike about 8:15 p.m.

A high-speed pursuit continued on westbound US 50 until the suspect car crashed at Graham Road in Fairfax County, where the suspect fired shots at police and ran from the scene.

It’s unclear if police returned fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police found the suspect near the scene of the crash.

Arlington County police has not officially commented.