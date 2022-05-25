Suspect Arrested in Shooting During Flag Football Game Near Manassas School

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of two men wounded May 1 as children played flag football near a middle school in Manassas, Virginia, officials say.

Isaiah Malik Gordon turned himself in to police without incident, police said. He is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of use of a firearm while on school grounds.

The shooting occurred at about 10:15 a.m. near the athletic fields of Louise A. Benton Middle School, Prince William County police said. A youth flag football game was taking place at the school, which is located on Hoadly Road, off Dumfries Road.

“We’re walking down there and then you just hear gunshots. And honestly I didn’t think much, and then you hear screaming,” one mother said. “It was like terrifying screams.” News4's Derrick Ward reports on the shooting that injured two in Manassas.

Some sort of argument had broken out among people on the sidelines.

“I was actually going to help de-escalate the situation,” Coach Dean Lason said. But before he could, things escalated quickly and violently.

“The perpetrator, he’s standing maybe about two or three inches from the victim. He pulls out a handgun, shoots him two times, takes off running up the hill,” Lason said.

Police said both victims were transported to the hospital, including one who was flown there.