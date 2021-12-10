Suspect Arrested in Killing of Virginia State Student From Fairfax County

The mother of a slain Virginia State University student hopes the arrest in the case Friday results in justice for her son.

“I’m angry; I’m sad; I have no words,” Tara Wharton said.

Daniel Wharton, 19, of Fairfax County, was a sophomore at VSU, majoring in computer engineering.

Police say 21-year-old Isaac Amissah, who is also a VSU student from Northern Virginia, shot and killed Wharton while he was visiting a friend in off-campus university housing Sunday night.

Amissah turned himself into police Friday.

“I feel some sense of relief, knowing that they have a suspect and hopefully justice will be served for my son,” Tara Wharton said.

Chesterfield County police are investigating a motive in the case.

“I am looking for the same answers that everyone that is following this story is looking for,” Wharton’s mother said. “Daniel’s heart didn’t allow him to even have confrontations with people.”

The funeral for Wharton, who graduated from Hayfield High School, is Saturday.

“Tomorrow, um, we are having our homegoing for Daniel,” his mother said. “We are laying him to rest.”

VSU police believe it was an isolated incident.

Amissah is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.