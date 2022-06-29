Suspect Arrested in Killing of Fairfax Nonprofit Owner in His Home

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the killing of a nonprofit founder discovered fatally shot last week in his Fairfax, Virginia, home, authorities say.

The City of Fairfax Police Department is set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the arrest.

Gret Glyer was found shot multiple times in his home on Bolton Village Court early Friday. He was 32 and is survived by his wife and two children.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released.

Glyer founded a charitable giving platform called DonorSee and had worked to build a school for girls in Malawi, in southeastern Africa.

Fairfax City police declined to speak on camera on Monday and said nothing about whether the circumstances of the killing posed any on-going threat to the community.

Glyer's wife and young children were home at the time he was killed, according to police radio transmissions.

Outside the Glyers’ home on Friday, Glyer’s father told News4 he thought his son’s killing followed a home invasion. Police would not confirm that.

