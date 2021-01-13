Suspect Arrested in Death of Virginia Man Found Shot in Parking Lot

Police in Virginia arrested a suspect Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a man in Warrenton in October.

Derek de la Iglesia, 21, was found shot to death in a car in an apartment parking lot on Jackson Street Oct. 6.

Tyrik D’Andre Simmons, 22, of Madison Heights, is charged with accessory after the fact, murder, and is being held without bond. More charges are expected.

De la Iglesia's father told News4 he last saw his son just hours before his death, helping him assemble a bed in his new apartment.

“That's the last time I saw my son alive, and I'm glad that I decided to go that night instead of waiting a day or until the weekend to help him out with his bed because I would've never seen him again," Salvador de la Iglesia said.

Derek de la Iglesia put others before himself, his family said. Last Thanksgiving, he bought and delivered meals for families he’d never met.

Virginia State Police and the FBI are assisting Warrenton police with the active investigation.