Abrar Omeish

Supporters Rally for Embattled Fairfax County School Board Member

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Supporters of a Fairfax County School Board member at the center of a controversy rallied for her in Falls Church Thursday evening.

Abrar Omeish is facing backlash for a commencement speech earlier this month. She warned Justice High School graduates about racism and white supremacy.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Fairfax County GOP says some in the community felt the speech was divisive and ideologically charged.

Local

Juneteenth 4 hours ago

DC Observes Juneteenth: What's Open and Closed Friday

The News4 Rundown 4 hours ago

Juneteenth Becomes a Federal Holiday: the News4 Rundown

Her supporters say she preached equity and inclusion.

Last month, critics said a tweet Omeish posted about the conflict between Israel and Hamas was unfair to Israel.

After the tweet, a petition was launched to remove her from the board, but recalling an elected official in Virginia is incredibly rare.

This article tagged under:

Abrar OmeishFairfax County School Board
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us