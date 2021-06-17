Supporters Rally for Embattled Fairfax County School Board Member

Supporters of a Fairfax County School Board member at the center of a controversy rallied for her in Falls Church Thursday evening.

Abrar Omeish is facing backlash for a commencement speech earlier this month. She warned Justice High School graduates about racism and white supremacy.

The Fairfax County GOP says some in the community felt the speech was divisive and ideologically charged.

Her supporters say she preached equity and inclusion.

Last month, critics said a tweet Omeish posted about the conflict between Israel and Hamas was unfair to Israel.

After the tweet, a petition was launched to remove her from the board, but recalling an elected official in Virginia is incredibly rare.