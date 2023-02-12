Super Soul Party Brings People Together at Arlington Homeless Shelter

A shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Arlington, Virginia, opened its doors for people to watch the Super Bowl Sunday evening, but the event was much more than just a party.

At the Super Soul Super Bowl Party held at the New Hope Housing Center, the results of the game weren’t exactly the priority. Instead, what mattered to folks there was being able to eat some food, enjoy some good company and enjoy the game indoors, away from the cold and rain.

Haircuts were one of the many services offered at the Super Soul, since a fresh cut can often mean a fresh start.

“If we can be, in any way, a catalyst for somebody to get through a hard time, we’re happy to do it,” Dustin Foley, of neighborhood barbershop, said.

A special gift, dignity bags, were also given to everyone at the party. They contained socks, razors and other toiletries.

“On any given day, homelessness is a miserable situation. On a day like today when it’s cold and it’s going to go to freezing, it’s great to be inside,” Jan-Michael Sacharko, the director of external affairs of New Hope Housing, said. “It’s great to feel normal.”

Feeling normal feels really good for Todd Noden. He’s fallen on hard times recently, and the shelter has given him a second chance to take control of his life.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t express it any other way,” Noden said. “They’ve gone out of their way to have me feel good.”

Noden is a big football fan. He said the best part about events like this is feeling a sense of community.

“I’m able to meet new people and establish myself again,” he said.

For organizers and volunteers, that’s what makes it all worth it. An event like the Super Bowl is meant to bring people together, and even if it’s just one night, it makes an impact.

“You see the smiles, the happiness and we’re all here for them,” organizer Ben Benita said.

Super Soul hosted parties in a few other cities, but their goal is to expand nationwide in the future.