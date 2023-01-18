Student Hospitalized After Vicious Fight at Virginia High School

A vicious fight caught on camera inside of a Northern Virginia high school sent one student to the hospital with a concussion, and parents are demanding safety improvements.

The fighting at Riverbend High School began before class Tuesday morning.

Several students are seen throwing punches. Then the video follows two boys and shows one teen slam another student to the hallway floor, where he remained motionless.

He suffered a severe concussion, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

“It's been nothing but fight after fight after fight," said the mother of a freshman who says fighting has been an issue all schoolyear.

The sheriff's office filed charges against eight students in Tuesday’s fight – including malicious wounding, assault by mob, and assault and battery. Additional charges are possible pending the investigation.

While the video focuses mostly on the boy who was slammed, in the background, several other students throw punches and choke each other.

“My son saw others in a chokehold being choked out," said a mother who doesn’t think enough is being done about it.

Riverbend High notified families of the fight and said it's taking disciplinary action in addition to the sheriff's criminal charges.

Additional sheriff's deputies were at the school for increased safety Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said at least two of the eight students charged Tuesday also were involved in a fight at the school after a basketball game Friday.

In an email to parents, the school district said it received several reports of threats to student safety at the school Wednesday but none of those threats was credible. Administrators urge families to report any safety concerns.