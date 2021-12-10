Manassas Park City Schools

Student Arrested After Threat Closes Manassas Park School Buildings: Police

Threat of possible school shooting circulated on social media

By Sophia Barnes

A high school student in Northern Virginia may face charges after a threat circulating on social media pushed a school district to cancel in-person classes Friday, police said.

The student is a juvenile who attends Manassas Park High School, Manassas Park police said early Friday.

The student was arrested and charges are pending, police said, but information about which charges wasn’t immediately available.

The threat was about a possible shooting at one of the schools, News4 reported.

Manassas Park City Schools announced late Thursday that Friday would be an asynchronous learning day for students, out of an abundance of caution.

The district will stick with the plan to close buildings, officials said.

Police tell News4 they believe there is no continued threat to the school district or any member of the public.

